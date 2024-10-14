'AITA for refusing to switch my daughter to another school?' 'I'm concerned she'd lose her morals.'

Furthermore, the school environment would be quite different. She goes to a girls only school and this is co-ed. Most of the girls at the school are foreigners with different values (usually the kids of diplomats and embassy workers and the boys are either the kids of diplomats or the ultra-rich locals) and I am concerned this could cause her to either not fit in or lose her morals. AITA here?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

BananaMilkshakeButt said:

YTA YTA YTA!!!! You say the "school isn't any better" and claim you sent your son there so "that foreign universities recognize the credential better". So it is better, clearly, you just don't see your daughter going to university, let alone one aboard. Why is that? Do you always undermine her?