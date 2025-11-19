'AITA for refusing to tag along to my sister's therapy appointment which made her miss it?'

This happened Monday and there's been lots of drama about it since so I wanted to find out if you guys think I'M TAH or not. So my family is my mom, my dad, me (16m) and my sister (14f). My sister goes to therapy every week and she's been going to therapy for around 3 years. The reason why is also kinda the reason I refused to go.
See my sister never liked when our parents attention was on me and she'd always have something going on that required attention. She felt sick, she was being bullied, she was struggling with homework, she was really upset and didn't know why and that's not even all the reasons.
She got so good at crying whenever I got any attention from our parents. She got really clingy and demanding of their time and attention and my parents started ignoring me in favor of her a lot.
Like my mom would be sitting at the table with both of us for homework and before she'd help both of us. Then my sister started crying in frustration that she was too dumb for homework and it was so hard. That meant my mom would brush me off if I needed her help. Pretty typically the help I needed was listen to me read something I wrote or look over what I did and see if it looks okay.
We were always told by teachers that it's good to get someone to look at graphs or other visual aids we do with assignments. But that was too much time away from my sister. One time I legit needed help because there was a question worded funny and I read it out to see if mom thought it made sense but she didn't listen and said she didn't have the time.
The thing is my sister doesn't need help in school so I know it's all total crap. Even her teachers were surprised according to my parents that she asked for help every night. But some ways this happened were if I was making some food and my mom offered to help then suddenly my sister had something going on and it usually involved tears.
Another time I was helping dad do the dishes after dinner and my sister cried to him that something had happened and she needed his hugs so the dishes were dumped on my lap. Another time I was helping dad build a desk for me and that desk never got finished and it was trashed because my sister pulled him away.
Whenever I was sick and a parent stayed home with me, she'd suddenly be sick or have an issue going to school because of bullies. My parents used to take time for both of us and that stopped because my sister would cry and make a fuss about needing them as soon as it was my time to get some time with either of them. She'd always ask for both. Having one parent there wasn't enough and they gave in.
I told them how much it bothered me and it's when they put her into therapy. But not because they realized they were neglecting me or she was doing it intentionally. But they thought all the bullying and crying and issues with homework would have ruined her self-esteem and she needed more people building her up.
None of the therapy has helped her so far after 3 years and she's still doing the same stuff. For the most part my parents ignore me now and the most time we spend together is when I get dragged to her therapy appointments. The reason I get dragged isn't so I can be in them, because I'm not.
It's because my parents don't feel it's safe for us to be left home alone because we live in a high crime area and our house was broke into before while dad was home alone. It spooked them so neither of us gets left at home. What happened Monday the principal called my parents because one of the guys in my class has been bothering me for months now.
And Monday he got physical and the school intervened immediately and called my parents. Dad left for his lunch early so they could both be there and when my sister found out she started acting up the second she got home and interrupted me and mom talking about what was going on.
Mom's attention went off me. Then mom told me to get ready. She was out of the way and I confronted my sister and she kinda admitted she was doing all she does to get our parents attention on only her. She said I needed to leave mom and dad alone and they were hers. I got mad and called her selfish and a selfish little brat and I said f you to her.
I told mom what she said and mom dismissed it and told me I needed to get ready or we'd be late. I refused to go. I said I'd go to a friends house and mom said no. I dug my heels in and said I wasn't going and therapy is doing f-all to fix how selfish my sister is. Mom and I argued over it for so long that it was too late to get to the appointment.
My parents were mad. My sister acted like she couldn't cope without therapy and she became a hysterical mess within a few hours of missing the appointment aka as soon as both were home. They were more mad at me and they said I was selfish to ruin my sister's therapy when she needs it after all she went through. There was no more talking about what I was dealing with. AITAH?
lorybear96 wrote:
NTA. Maybe secretly record your sister's voice on your phone (don't let her see your phone, put it in your pocket) the next time she does something. And then play that recording for your parents. And then your sister will have to explain herself.
OP responded:
If I can ever get the chance to I can try this. Although with how easily my parents believe her I'm sure she won't have to say much for them to ignore it.
Dragons_Hord wrote:
NTA. You need to have a serious conversation with your parents, without your sister there, so you can explain to them how everything has been effecting you. Use the Therapy appointment to Your advantage and ask for a session with just the three of you.
This way you have a mediator during the conversation who can prevent your parents from dismissing or ignoring you. It won't be easy, given your sister's track record of BS but having professional help is likely the Only way you'll get through to them.
You can start with the latest bullying incident as a starting point of how your sister manipulates them for all the attention and how it's detrimental to you, you were trying to get a Very serious issue handled and as soon as she fussed, they ignored you. Use it to establish the patterns and clear examples so the therapist can see it too. I wish you the best of luck.
OP responded:
I never get that kind of time with my parents. My sister is always there. During her sessions it's just me and mom but she doesn't really talk much to me. She'll be buying stuff on her phone and paying bills. They never ever try to get us into therapy and I know if I ask they'll say no 100%.
They believe my sister needs it worse because of everything they think she's going through. The only way I could see us getting in front of a therapist is if my sister's therapist wanted to see us. But that has never come up in 3 years of therapy.
Walder_Fr3y wrote:
What you’re describing is not normal and goes beyond being just selfish and bratty. Your sister has some real problems and definitely needs therapy. If after three years there’s been no progress then she needs a new therapist because apparently her existing therapist doesn’t understand the problem. It might help if you went to therapy and spoke up about what you’ve seen and heard.
Secret_Double_9239 wrote:
NTA but I think write a letter about all the incidents you can remember where your sister was trying to pull focus from you and read it in therapy. Make it clear to the therapist that she is attention seeking and she doesn’t need more attention she needs help. Confront her again (maybe even a few times) and just record and save the interactions. Play them in therapy, let them all see what she is really doing.