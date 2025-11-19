'AITA for refusing to tag along to my sister's therapy appointment which made her miss it?'

If I can ever get the chance to I can try this. Although with how easily my parents believe her I'm sure she won't have to say much for them to ignore it.

Dragons_Hord wrote:

NTA. You need to have a serious conversation with your parents, without your sister there, so you can explain to them how everything has been effecting you. Use the Therapy appointment to Your advantage and ask for a session with just the three of you.

This way you have a mediator during the conversation who can prevent your parents from dismissing or ignoring you. It won't be easy, given your sister's track record of BS but having professional help is likely the Only way you'll get through to them.