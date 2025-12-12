'AITA for refusing to take a wedding photo?'

slap-a-frap wrote:

YTA. It was about them and your entitlement made it about you. What's the difference between taking a picture of someone in their boxers compared to someone in a pair of shorts? No more skin is shown. Also, as far as you doing work at the venue, it wasn't your choice.

How you think that any backlash would come to you for their choice is just conceited and entitled. You dropped the ball and I would made you do the picture because that is what you were hired to do and then leave a not so favorable review for your services.

DealerAlarmed3632 wrote:

YTA. They didn't ask for much, and this is barely an ask. It's not illegal or immoral, unless you are from some conservative religion.

I'd be disappointed, too. This sounded like it was a fun moment they all wanted to remember and you stopped them from being able to.