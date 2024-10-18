'AITA for refusing to take down my wedding video?' 'It makes my brother-in-law uncomfortable.'

Okay, so I (24F) have been married to my wife (25F) for about a year now, and our wedding was honestly one of the best days of my life. We had a small ceremony with close friends and family, and I hired a videographer to capture the whole thing. The video turned out beautifully, it’s about 10 minutes long, and we posted it on social media. All our friends and family loved it.

Fast forward to a few weeks ago, my brother-in-law (27M) reached out to me and asked if I could take the video down. I thought it was kind of a strange request, so I asked him why. He told me that he and his girlfriend broke up recently, and she was in a lot of the video since they were a couple at the time. He said watching it makes him feel “uncomfortable and reminded of their relationship.”