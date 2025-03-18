'AITA for refusing to take my ex back, but accepting my fiancé’s kids?' 'He INSISTS it's the same.' AITA? 2 MINI UPDATES

Mark and I recently decided to get married, and I’m really happy about it. But ever since Frank found out, he has been trying to contact me. Today, he showed up outside my work.

He accused me of being a hypocrite—accepting Mark’s kids, but refusing to accept his. He said that all he ever wanted was to build a life with me and grow old together and that I was being unfair for not accepting him under the same circumstances.

Logically, I see why he thinks it’s the same situation, but it doesn’t feel the same. The thought of Frank and his child still hurts me, yet I don’t feel the same way about Mark and his kids. Frank insists it’s the same, but is it? So AITA?

