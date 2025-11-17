"AITA for refusing to take home leftover food from a trivia night?"

My (M23) girlfriend (F22) and our parents went to a trivia night together last night. Her parents brought a lot of food, which was very welcome and appreciated by everyone at the table.

There were other drinks and some snacks that were available to all guests, but her parents brought enough to have a whole meal, of which I ate more than my fair share. It was overall a good night, and our parents get along very well together when we all go out.

Skip to the end of the night, and her parents are deliberating on how much food they have leftover and what to do with it. Her mom offers me a leftover charcuterie platter, which I accept gladly. However, she continues to offer me other food items that we either do not want or that my girlfriend and I do not have the fridge space for.