'AITA for refusing to take time off work to help my friend set up for her wedding?' 'She volunteered MY boyfriend.'

I (35F) am a bridesmaid for my friend “Anna.” The wedding is at the end of August, about 2.5 hours away. The bridal party is me, Kristine, Marla, Chris (a male friend), and Anna’s sister. My boyfriend “Tristain,” who’s also part of our friend group, is officiating. So far, I’ve paid for:
The bridesmaid dress
The bachelorette (which I helped organize and pay for)
The bridal shower gift
The wedding gift
My transportation and accommodations
I’m about $1,500 in, and that’s before the wedding gift.
Back in May, Anna messaged me, Marla, and Kristine saying she “told Chris he needs to be there at 10am on the Friday before the wedding.” It felt like her way of announcing we were all expected to be there early without asking.
I called her and explained it wasn’t reasonable for all of us to take a full day off work, especially since her fiancé’s family gave them $50K (plus $20K from her mom) that she’s bragged about nonstop, which could easily cover a setup crew.
To her credit, she backtracked and messaged: “Sorry about my earlier text…if you can make it up to help, that would be appreciated but I understand people have jobs. I need everyone there for the rehearsal at 4pm.” We all agreed to that plan. This week, she sends a new message to the group:
“We’ll have access to the venue at 9am Friday. If anyone can help before 2pm, it would be super appreciated! At 2pm, we’ll do a 45-min rehearsal. You’ll have plenty of time to relax before the dinner <3.” When Chris pushed back (he has work) and mentioned Tristain drives us, Anna just replied in the group chat that “Tristain will be there Friday to help," without even asking me.
This is what really got me. She’s always making weird comments like “Tristain would do anything for her,” and now she’s volunteering him like he’s her personal backup. Tristain later told me that when she brought it up in person, she phrased it as if I’d already agreed, so he said yes because he didn’t think he had a choice. When I told him I hadn’t, he laughed and said, “No big deal, blame me and we won’t go.”
I texted her, reminded her she’d originally said 4pm, told her it was too late for us to take off work, and that Tristain wouldn’t be there Friday. She read it, heart-reacted, and never replied.
For context: Anna and her fiancé are already legally married (city hall last year). None of us were invited. She broke up with her ex of 5 years in June, started dating her now-husband immediately (a regular at the bar where she worked), got engaged by August, and has bragged about his $40K ring and trust fund ever since.
Between the cost, the time off work, and her volunteering my boyfriend, I feel completely taken advantage of. AITA for refusing to go early?
Slight-Leg9635 said:
NTA but babes, just back out. None of this is going to improve. Write off the $1,500, return the gift and just peace out.
CrazyOldBag said:
Why go at all? Anna sounds like a gold digger and a user. Do you really want to be friends with someone who has that kind of attitude? Bail on the wedding (sorry about the $1,500 but consider it a lesson learned) and spend the weekend with real friends — maybe the rest of the (former) wedding party?
SavingsRhubarb8746 said:
She wants you there at 2 PM for a rehearsal when she previously agreed to 4, which is still really early for many working people, depending on the distance between the venue and all those workplaces. I'd simply decline being involved at all, for both me and my boyfriend - not just, as you did, say you'd be there at 4 and Tristain wouldn't be there on Friday at all.
She seems remarkably disorganized if not manipulative, as well as really self-centered in depending on free set-up labour when she has such a large amount of money available. There's no need for ALL of it to go on the venue or dress. NTA.
No-Assignment5538 said:
NTA. This bride is acting really really entitled and unreasonable. Just back out, walk away, don't attend, go LC with anyone who is involved in this wedding. This is not going to improve. You may have to write off the $1500, and I would say return the gift.
EmceeSuzy said:
You are NTA. Even if a bride and groom cannot afford a nice wedding, it is never appropriate to ask the wedding party to set up the room. You book the wedding you can afford. If that means you have to invite fewer people because of the fees to set up, that is fine. Of course, it is even worse in this case when there is absolutely no reason for anyone to lift a finger to set up. She seems bat-crap crazy.
nofallingupward said:
NTA. That's crazy money to pay to be a part of that "friends" wedding.
Lighthouse_on_Mars said:
NTA. I never expected people in my wedding party to get me a gift, as being in the wedding was a gift to me. At least, that's how it is in my culture. In fact, I got them gifts. Paid for the bridesmaid dresses, paid for the jewelry, paid for them to stay in a hotel.
AltruisticCableCar said:
I mean, NTA, but I wouldn't go at all. Also, she broke up with an ex, started dating immediately, got married basically immediately even though they didn't have a big reception, and now just over a year after they began dating they're doing the reception? She was definitely cheating on her ex with this guy. Just saying.