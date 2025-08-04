'AITA for refusing to take time off work to help my friend set up for her wedding?' 'She volunteered MY boyfriend.'

To her credit, she backtracked and messaged: “Sorry about my earlier text…if you can make it up to help, that would be appreciated but I understand people have jobs. I need everyone there for the rehearsal at 4pm.” We all agreed to that plan. This week, she sends a new message to the group:

“We’ll have access to the venue at 9am Friday. If anyone can help before 2pm, it would be super appreciated! At 2pm, we’ll do a 45-min rehearsal. You’ll have plenty of time to relax before the dinner <3.” When Chris pushed back (he has work) and mentioned Tristain drives us, Anna just replied in the group chat that “Tristain will be there Friday to help," without even asking me.