Teen defends himself after mom claims he caused stepsister's accident by ignoring her calls. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to accept blame for my stepsister's accident?"

My parents are divorced and they have me (16m) as their only kid. My dad's still single but my mom's married again. Her husband has a 10 year old daughter so my stepsister. I split time equally between my parents.

I'm at mom's house for a week then I go home to dad the other week and I switch back over. My relationship with dad is better. Mom's always been a little too demanding. One thing that has ticked people off is she texts me during school and expects me to answer.

She asks me to do stuff for her and I could be in the middle of class. My dad and most of my teachers encouraged me to let her know my phone was going on silent until I was finished for the day and I started doing it.