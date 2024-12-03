Mother of two struggles to struggles to accept sister's 'close bond' with ex-husband after painful divorce. AITA?

My sister and ex husband continued their friendship despite the fact that I told both of them that I felt it was inappropriate. For years I tried to accept it was just a friendship and my sister assured me she was doing nothing wrong.

Eventually I could not take it anymore. Everytime I saw them together I felt sick to my stomach. I told my sister that her friendship with my ex was hurting me and that if it didn't change I would have to distance myself from them. She told me to "do what you gotta do" as long as she got to see my kids. So I kept my distance for several years but did not cut her out of my life completely.