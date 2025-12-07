'AITA for refusing to act like my in-laws’ full-time maid even though I have a job and a 2-year-old?'

And I have to take care of my job and my toddler and do the household chores and I feel like I am working double shift although my FIL helps me sometimes in household chores sometimes it still overburdens me.

if i tell them that I am not feeling well today and I want to take rest they will see it as if I am doing some crime and once they called my parents and ranting about my problems...who does this? As if I am in some boarding school and complaining to my parents.

And I won't get rest even on weekends I need to do something or the other for them and I get very less time for my toddler who needs the most at this age and I finally confronted them today and everything went silent after that.