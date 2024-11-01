'Father refuses to give ex access to money for her son with cancer; 'that money is for MY son.'' AITA?

My ex tried to get our son involved and my son told me he didn't want to keep giving stuff up and he didn't want him to take his money. I promised my son it wouldn't happen.

My ex ended up sending me a breakdown of what they want the money for. I did look over it but only after I told her I would not take our son's money and give it to her for her other child.

I told her I had a duty to my son and not her other children. M ex started calling me names so I ended the call. She then sent me a text asking me how I could say no to helping a child who's sick.