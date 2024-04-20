'AITA for refusing to allow my husband to adopt my son?' UPDATED

laladee256 said:

NTA, it something that you son should have a say in, and waiting until he's older so that he understand that it's means is a kind thing to do. I understand your husband's intentions, but this is something that need input from your son.

flightlessalien said:

NAH though I’m actually leaning slightly towards Y T A. Might get downvoted for this rating but I stand by it because the very first reason that you gave was that you’re “not ready”. You decided against the adoption and didn’t actually talk to the people that this might be unfair towards (Levi, his bio grandparents).