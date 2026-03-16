'AITA for refusing to apologize to my brother?' UPDATED 2X

On top of that, when his wife gave birth to their son, he left all the responsibilities to her and our parents, constantly going out to God knows where and coming back late at night. In November of last year, it was discovered that he had impregnated a 19-year-old waitress, so he and his wife are in the middle of a divorce.

Why am I telling you all this? Because it was our mother's birthday last month and I decided to visit to celebrate (I live in another city for work). While we were having dinner, I mentioned that I got a promotion at work, and my brother sarcastically said it must feel good to have such an "easy life".

According to him, I was handed every opportunity for success while he had to struggle. Therefore, my achievements are not genuine.