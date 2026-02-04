'AITA for refusing to apologize to my fiancé’s mom for something I wrote in a 'never send' therapy letter?'

Im 28F, my fiancé is 30M. We have been together 5 years, engaged for 8 months. His family is very involved, like group chat every day, shared holidays, constant drop by visits.
I come from a much quieter background where people text first and don't discuss every single feeling at the dinner table. His mom is sweet in some ways but she is also extremely intense.
She comments on my weight, on our future kids names, on what kind of wife she thinks I should be, all with this smile like its just harmless talk. I tried to set small boundaries and she cried twice and said she just wants to be “included”.
It got to the point I started having stomach aches before we visited. My fiancé suggested couples counseling last fall, partially because of wedding stress, partially because he could see I was withdrawing around his family.
Our therapist gave us an exercise where we each write “unsent letters” to the people we are frustrated with. The rules were you write honestly, you never have to show it, it can be messy and unfair, the point is to get the raw feelings out so you can look at them with the therapist and then figure out how to communicate the cleaned up version in real life.
In my letter to his mom I did not hold back. I wrote that I feel like she wants a second wife for her son more than a daughter in law, that I feel inspected like a product she bought, that her constant comments about my body and fertility scare me.
I also wrote some harsher stuff, like that I sometimes dread having children partly because I imagine her criticizing my parenting every day. It was ugly and emotional but it honestly helped. I brought the notebook to our next session because the plan was to read selected parts with the therapist and my fiancé present.
The night before the session my fiancé came over early while I was showering. My notebook was on my desk. He admits he opened it “just to see what you wrote about me” and then kept reading.
By the time I came out he was sitting on the couch looking like he had been punched. He said the things I wrote about his mom were “vicious” and “borderline character assassination”.
I reminded him it was a private therapy exercise, not an email to his family. He said that doesn't matter, because now he knows what I “really think” of her and that it feels like a betrayal that I never said anything that strong to him. Since then he has been insisting I need to apologize to his mom, in person, for “harboring those feelings” and for “speaking about her that way in any context”.
I told him I will happily work with the therapist on how to set actual boundaries and maybe have a calm conversation with his mom about specific behaviors, but I am not apologizing to her for words she was never meant to see and only knows about because he violated my privacy.
He keeps saying if I loved him I would repair the damage to his family, and that keeping this line is me choosing resentment over his mom. Now I'm stuck. Part of me feels bad that he is hurt by reading my rawest thoughts.
Another part of me is furious that my safe space exercise is being turned into a weapon. My best friend says he should be apologizing to me and that if his mom ever hears about the letter at all, thats on him.
My sister thinks I should just swallow my pride and say sorry so this isnt hanging over the wedding. Am I wrong for refusing to apologize to his mom for a private therapy letter he was never supposed to read in the first place.
You’re not wrong - but you’re going to be miserable for the rest of your life if you marry this man.
You have nothing to apologize for and you should probably break up.
Yeah. I hate jumping to “break up” but it is very telling that his first reaction is to protect his mother from you vs protecting you from his mother.
Of course he should never have read any of this because raw private thoughts is the point, but honestly his shocked reaction should have been “omg, I didn’t realize my mom’s behavior was hurting you this strongly” not “omg I can’t believe you hate my mom’s behavior this much.”
He's a typical mama's boy. He is not standing up for you. He has chosen her already & always will. Please rethink your relationship.
It's one thing to want to please his mom, but if he's not even trying to protect you or defend your boundaries, then yes... This is a problem. If that's how he solves your problems now, imagine how things will be when you get married, deal with children, or deal with other important moments in your life.
You are not wrong, Leave. You haven't yet married into that nightmare, you can still get away. The second he said "if you loved me you would...." he told on himself. He doesn't respect you, he expects you to fall in line with HIS wants and needs and he is never going to back you when it comes to his mum. You marry that loser and you will be sick with anxiety for the rest of your life. Run, don't walk.
NTA, your best friend is right. It's like the saying about eavesdroppers never hearing good things about themselves. He invaded your privacy intentionally, it's not like he didn't know he was supposed to read it, and is holding it against you.