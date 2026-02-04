'AITA for refusing to apologize to my fiancé’s mom for something I wrote in a 'never send' therapy letter?'

I told him I will happily work with the therapist on how to set actual boundaries and maybe have a calm conversation with his mom about specific behaviors, but I am not apologizing to her for words she was never meant to see and only knows about because he violated my privacy.

He keeps saying if I loved him I would repair the damage to his family, and that keeping this line is me choosing resentment over his mom. Now I'm stuck. Part of me feels bad that he is hurt by reading my rawest thoughts.

Another part of me is furious that my safe space exercise is being turned into a weapon. My best friend says he should be apologizing to me and that if his mom ever hears about the letter at all, thats on him.