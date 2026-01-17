'AITA for refusing to apologize to my in-laws for something I didn’t do?'

My father-in-law accused me of being dismissive. My mother-in-law said I was “rewriting history” and implied I was ungrateful. The table went silent. I felt embarrassed and blindsided, but I didn’t raise my voice or insult anyone.

I just said, “I’m not trying to argue. I’m just saying I don’t agree with that.”

After dinner, Mark told me his parents were “very hurt” and felt disrespected. A few days later, he asked me to apologize—to smooth things over.