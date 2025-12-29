'AITA for refusing to apologize to my MIL after I hosted a Christmas dinner that offended her?' UPDATED

My partner (26M) and I (21F) recently bought a house and did a small, very casual Christmas dinner. I worked Christmas Day, so it was a late dinner with leftovers, paper plates, and no fuss. We invited my parents and my MIL. We had put off the meeting for a while because my MIL is extremely hard to please and openly dislikes most people.

I arrived home upset after hearing that a close friend had lost two family members in a week and had another in hospital. My mum noticed I was emotional, and I explained why. My MIL had her back to me the whole time. When I walked into the lounge, she snapped, “Um hello!” because I hadn’t greeted her fast enough.

My mum explained I’d just had bad news, which MIL clearly didn’t like and responded by huffing and crossing her arms.

From there it just went downhill: