'AITA for refusing to apologize to my stepsister for stuff that happened 12 years ago?'

Two weekends ago, my stepsister found out through a family member of hers and stepmom's that I used to be against the marriage of my dad and her mom and that I didn't want them. This relative told her everything.

My stepsister was furious and that same day she called and demanded an apology while she screamed down the phone at me. Then last weekend I was visiting and she demanded an apology again in front of our siblings.

She said I should never have said those things, that she didn't miss her dad, so me missing my mom was no excuse and I should have been glad, like she is. She said I was weird and a b-word for not wanting her and her mom. She said I owed it to her to make it up to her and an apology was the start.