'AITA for refusing to attend my mom's wedding after what my brother and SIL did?' UPDATED

My oldest brother threw her out, calling her every name in the book. This is what is happening now:

This month, my mom is getting remarried. I was ready to go—I had my plane tickets, dress, everything. But then my mom’s fiancé started texting me nonstop. Apparently, Dolittle is refusing to go to the wedding unless I agree to “acknowledge” him and play nice. He’s also worried that his daughters will “run to me” at the wedding—because they love me. But that was the last straw.