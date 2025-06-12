'AITA for ditching my sister’s wedding because her bridesmaid is my ex - who she hooked up with?'

So — AITAH for refusing to go to my sister’s wedding after she made my cheating ex her bridesmaid, then admitted she hooked up with her behind my back? Because honestly, I feel like I’ve been set up this whole time.

Paeliens said:

Tell her fiance that you're not attending because your sister slept with her bridesmaid while you 2 were dating and you're not attending as a result. Wish them luck and block everyone

EmpireStateOfBeing said:

NTA your sister is beyond toxic, I would be telling her fiancee and then going no contact.

adiah54 said: