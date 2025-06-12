'AITA for ditching my sister’s wedding because her bridesmaid is my ex - who she hooked up with?'

I (35F) told my sister (38F) that I won’t be attending her wedding, and now the entire family is acting like I’m the one setting fire to everything. But honestly? I feel like I just finally woke up to the fact that my sister never actually had my back.
Here’s the story: I dated a woman, “CeeCee,” from age 28 to 32. It was serious. I loved her deeply, saw a future with her, and was absolutely shattered when I found out she cheated — not once, but multiple times. It wasn’t even just physical.
There were messages, whole secret relationships, gaslighting, manipulation — the full narcissist starter pack. When I confronted her, she said I was “emotionally unavailable” and she “had needs.”
I was a mess. My sister was the one person I leaned on during that breakup. She said CeeCee was “toxic,” “a user,” and even called her a “sociopath.” I truly thought she understood how badly I was hurt.
Fast forward to last month: My sister sends me her final wedding party list and there it is — CeeCee. As a bridesmaid. My ex. In her wedding party. Standing beside her on the biggest day of her life like nothing happened.
When I confronted her, she was weirdly calm. Said she and CeeCee “reconnected” through a mutual friend, and that CeeCee had “grown a lot” and was “really fun now.” She told me I was overreacting and needed to “let the past go.”
I told her if my abuser was going to be standing beside her in matching pastel dresses, I wasn’t going to be anywhere near that altar. Then came the part that broke me: She got defensive and snapped, “It’s not like you two were even exclusive the whole time. And she and I had a moment once — get over it.” I swear the room went silent.
Yeah. You read that right. She admitted that she hooked up with my ex while we were still together. Claimed it was “a one-time mistake” and “not emotional,” but also said I was “too busy being the victim” to realize that maybe I didn’t have the perfect relationship I thought I did.
I was shaking. I asked her if the whole “reconnecting” thing was just a cover for them seeing each other again, and she smiled. SMILED. Said I was being paranoid, but never actually denied it. So I told her she could enjoy her wedding with the people who clearly matter more to her than her own sister. I wouldn’t be attending.
Now? The family group chat is blowing up. I’m being called dramatic, cold, “unforgiving.” A cousin even said, “It’s just one day, you should be happy for her.” I’ve been called a lot of things this week. But no one’s asked me if I’m okay.
So — AITAH for refusing to go to my sister’s wedding after she made my cheating ex her bridesmaid, then admitted she hooked up with her behind my back?
Because honestly, I feel like I’ve been set up this whole time.
Paeliens said:
Tell her fiance that you're not attending because your sister slept with her bridesmaid while you 2 were dating and you're not attending as a result.
Wish them luck and block everyone
EmpireStateOfBeing said:
NTA your sister is beyond toxic, I would be telling her fiancee and then going no contact.
adiah54 said:
NTA. Give yourself peace. Get out of the family app. On the wedding day, do something pleasant for yourself: sauna, hair treatment, or do a hike or a swim. Or movies. Let them be and take care of you.
Obviouslynameless said:
Tell everyone that your sister made her choice to sleep with your ex when you were still with her, and you are making your choice to not be a part of someone who betrayed you life.
And, yes, tell the fiance and share any texts supporting you.
And The__Auditor said:
No contact, it's your only choice and if family still pressure you hit them with no contact too. Your sister is a vile excuse for a human being. Also tell her fiancé because they deserve to know the type of woman they are marrying because odds are your sister is cheating on them with your ex.
