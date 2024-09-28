Bride’s ‘silent wedding’ leaves brother questioning family’s sanity over unrealistic expectations. AITA?

jmking

There's absolutely no way people don't start whispering from basically the get go, and a low murmur 10 minutes in, but 20 minutes, everyone is just talking normally. I don't understand the "vision" here. To have her wedding feel like a funeral?

Like you're at a monastery where the monks all took a vow of silence? To diminish a real lived experience - either via injury, illness, or being born deaf, and appropriate it as an ✨ aEStHetiC ✨ for your wedding is just... massive ignorance.

Like, is the ceremony in ASL? The vows? Did they find bartenders and servers that can sign? When people start just talking, is the wife going to stand up and loudly sign at everyone to shut up? What about music? Does silent wedding mean no music either?