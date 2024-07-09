'AITA for refusing to attend my sister's wedding after she secretly dated and got engaged to my ex-fiancé?'

My parents had known about it for months but decided to keep it from me to "protect my feelings." They actually thought I'd be happy for them eventually. Lily tried to justify it by saying she and Mike fell in love after our breakup and that their relationship is meant to be.

She insisted that they didn't start dating until after we were officially over, but I felt betrayed on so many levels. I told them all that I wanted nothing to do with their wedding and stormed out.

Since then, my parents and Lily have been bombarding me with calls and texts, calling me selfish and saying I'm overreacting. They claim that true love is rare and I should be supportive of Lily's happiness.