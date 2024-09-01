"AITA for Refusing to Attend My Sister's Wedding After She Trash Talked My Disabled Son and Spread Lies About Us?"

Pure-Contact4485

I'm feeling really lost right now, and I need some outside perspective. I'm (32F) married to my husband Mike (34M), and we have a beautiful 4-year-old son, Ethan. Ethan was born with cerebral palsy, and while it's been challenging, he’s the love of our lives. We do everything we can to give him the best life possible, and we couldn't imagine life without him.

So here's the situation. My sister Anna (29F) is getting married soon, and I was really looking forward to it. We've always been close—or at least, I thought we were. But recently, I heard from a few family members that Anna has been saying some really horrible things about Ethan and about Mike and me.