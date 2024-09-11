'AITA for refusing to attend my twin sister's wedding since she's marrying my ex-fiancée?' UPDATED

I was stunned, but eventually accepted it. We parted on good terms, even if it was awkward. I was heartbroken, but eventually moved on (didn't start dating or want to tho for a while). Then, one day, I found out Julie had started dating another girl: my sister. I was shocked and, admittedly, a bit angry at both of them. I had an arguement with my sister.

My sister swore they didn't do anything while she was with me, but Julie had admitted she had a crush on my sister. My sister liked her back, but didn't do anything because of me. She swore she didn't make Julie dump me to be with her. The sad part was, I could tell she was telling the truth. After that, my relationship with my sister wasn't as great as it used be.