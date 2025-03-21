'AITA for refusing to babysit for my ex's kids while her husband is in the hospital?'

"AITA for not babysitting for my ex when her husband is in the hospital?"

Title alone makes me feel like an @$$hole but I don't know. Things are complicated but I'll try to sum it up for you. I (m34) met my ex wife seven years ago, we dated for one year and were married for two before we divorced. When we met she already had two kids from her previous relationship, "Patrick" (m13) and "Luna" (f10). We have one son "Tony" (m5) together.

My own relationship with her kids was good but they never treated me as their dad or something like that because their dad was involved in their life although my wife had primary custody, we all understood I was a step dad and were fine with it.