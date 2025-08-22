'AITA for refusing to babysit for my sister anymore because of her BF's daughter's behavior?'

She was only 5 but she was already spoiled and didn't like hearing the word no and I struggled. I was 16 and taking care of a child I didn't know. I told my parents, my sister and her boyfriend that it was a lot and I wasn't able to do it. They told me I started babysitting at 12 and I could do this as a favor to my sister until they could throw me some money for it.

Once my sister's baby was born I was babysitting her boyfriends daughter more and then once was a few months old I was babysitting them both and my sister was pregnant again. They backed off a little on how frequent it was but it was still a lot and it was rough with her boyfriends daughter who's behavior was getting worse.