'AITA for refusing to babysit for my sister unless she pays me?' + UPDATE

At first, it was the stuff that we had heard before. She was calling me lazy, ungrateful, saying I live "rent-free" and “have nothing better to do.” But then she said some things to me that I don’t think I’ll forget.

She started yelling at me in front of my parents, saying I was pathetic, a burden to everyone, and that no one would ever hire an “ungrateful btSh” like me. Then she straight up said “Honestly, if you can’t even help your own family you might as well just die because you’re useless anyway.”