'AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s kids after she called me 'just the fun aunt'?'

When she got home later that night, I overheard her on the phone with her husband. She didn’t realize I was still there, cleaning up the tornado of toys her kids had left behind. She said something along the lines of, “Oh, don’t worry about it. [My Name] will always help; she’s just the fun aunt with no real responsibilities. It’s not like she has anything better to do.”

I froze. I waited for her to hang up, then asked her if she really believed that. She laughed awkwardly and said I was overreacting, insisting she “didn’t mean it like that.” She said she was just stressed and “of course” she appreciated me, but it didn’t feel genuine.