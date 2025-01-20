'AITA for refusing to ban my 'rude and disrespectful' dad from events with my fiancé's parents?'

"AITA for refusing to ban my father from events with my fiancé’s parents?"

I will be the first to admit that while I love my dad, he has his faults. He is a charming, charismatic guy, with a booming laugh and loads of interesting stories (he had a tough but interesting life and generally has a good attitude about it). But he has this one habit that has always annoyed me: he is always on his phone/laptop for work. To a ridiculous degree.

My brother has told me about a guided tour they went once when he came to visit him in college - dad got on the phone 10 min in, kept talking loudly for half an hour to his business associate, and wouldn’t stop until another person on the tour told him he was being rude and to shut up. My brother nearly died of embarrassment. It is that bad.