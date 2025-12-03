'AITA for refusing to be a kidney donor for my brother?'

My mom told me I needed to be there in five days for the surgery. She didn't ask, just told me, like when I was four and I cried that I didn't want to be poke and prodded, but she still told me to 'deal with it'.

I said no. Only no. She was stunned for only a minute or so before she started cursing me and telling me this is 'what I was made for'. I just asked her to say it louder now that I had her in speaker so my whole station could hear her. That was a lie, but I knew the idea of people hearing her would make her stop. She cussed me out and ended the call.