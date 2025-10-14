'AITA for refusing to be a stepfather to my fiancée's children?'

I'm a 47 year old male with two children, one son, Jack(20) and one daughter, Ella(13) from my late wife. My wife died while giving birth to our daughter due to some complications during the process.
Jack was 7 when my daughter was born and I immediately had him in therapy to help with the grief of losing his mother because I didn't want him to blame his sister. It worked very well because my son loves his baby sister to bits and has never, not even in an argument held my wife's death over her.
Before I started dating I asked my children if they were okay with it. I gave them as much time as much time as they wanted to think about it with no pressure. They said they were okay with it after having secret meetings in their rooms and making little plans and stuff which I thought was very cute.
Now onto the current issue. I've been with my fiancé for three years total, engaged for 6 months. She moved into my house after I proposed with her two children, a boy(17) and a girl(14) because it was much bigger and had more room.
As the relationship got serious I suggested we sit down and ask the children if they wanted a stepparent or just a parent's spouse type relationship going forward. Both set of children emphasized on the parent's spouse relationship, which me and fiancé respected.
Me and my fiancé also decided that we would be taking care of our respective children, financially, socially etc. This didn't mean not helping each other occasionally, but we were each responsible for our own children. We both didn't want more children, and I got a vasectomy to prevent any accidental pregnancies.
This worked okay for the first few months of us living together. My fiancé was responsible for the food, laundry, school etc of her children. While I was responsible for the same for my children. My fiancé has a 9 to 5 job, while I run my own business, so I do often have more free time as compared to her.
The main issues started on Jack's 20th birthday which was a month ago. I got him a brand new car of his choice with modification and stuff. He was stuck having to drive his sister to ballet practice, but he sucked it up for his dream car. Everything was okay at the birthday dinner, but later when it was just me and my fiancé in our bedroom she said we needed to talk.
Apparently her children want me to be their step father now because they've seen how much I love my own children. They want to join me my children on the trips we take around the world and they want to get cool gifts too.
Now I would've been okay with this, but the way she worded it just rubbed me the wrong way. She was only talking about the trips and the gifts, nothing more. She didn't say anything about getting to know each other better. Just trips and gifts.
Now the trips I take with my kids are to visit their maternal family around the world. They live in three countries, and I've always made sure that my children have had a close relationship with all of them.
As for the gifts my children mostly only get gifts on birthdays, Christmas, or if they've achieved one of the goals set for them in school or extra cuticulars. Like when Ella won a ballet competition last year and I got her a new phone, stuff like that.
I told my fiancé flat out that it looked like her children only wanted me as a stepfather to get gifts and be invited on trips. I said while I understood they were children, it was her job to correct them and tell them that forming relationships just to use people isn't a nice thing to do.
I would've been happy to form a relationship with them, but the fact that their motives was only expensive gifts was absolutely disgusting, especially since she was encouraging it.
She tried backtracking by saying that the children and young, and how they didn't know better. She also tried using how she doesn't make as much as me and can't spoil them like I can to guilt me. But I wouldn't budge. Because in my opinion, she's the one that's supposed to tell them the better. She's supposed to teach them how wrong this mindset is. Besides we had a prior agreement.
My fiancé has tried bringing this up again, but I refuse to change my mind. I've also talked to my children who have said that they would not really be happy if fiance's children called me dad. So that's only made me a little more firm in my decision. My children have always come first to me and always will.
However with how pushy my fiancé is being I've started to doubt if maybe I'm the one in the wrong and being stubborn for no reason. So random people on the internet, AITA for refusing to be a stepfather to my fiance's children?
shammy_dammy said:
This isn't going to work. The two of you should not be living together until all of the children are adults.
Dear_Parsnip_6802 said:
Having the haves and the have nots under the one roof will never work. I can see jealousy and resentment ending this blended family.
Bleudragon said:
I just don't see how it can be realistic for two adults and four kids to all live together compartmentalised as two separate families. Maybe if two of the kids were over 18, but that isn't the case.
HickAzn said:
You and your fiance are creating a god awful situation. Treating children differently in the same household never ends well, even if they are step siblings. The ideal solution would be to unmerge your household and live separately. Move her in once all the kids are on their own. In reality I don’t think you two are compatible.
And sulunod1313 said:
If she and her kids have decided that they want you for your "money". Maybe it is time to give it up and move on