'AITA for refusing to be a stepfather to my fiancée's children?'

She tried backtracking by saying that the children and young, and how they didn't know better. She also tried using how she doesn't make as much as me and can't spoil them like I can to guilt me. But I wouldn't budge. Because in my opinion, she's the one that's supposed to tell them the better. She's supposed to teach them how wrong this mindset is. Besides we had a prior agreement.

My fiancé has tried bringing this up again, but I refuse to change my mind. I've also talked to my children who have said that they would not really be happy if fiance's children called me dad. So that's only made me a little more firm in my decision. My children have always come first to me and always will.