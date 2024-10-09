'AITA for refusing to be a bridesmaid?' 'I found out I was the backup.'

"AITA for refusing to be a bridesmaid after I found out I was the 'backup?'"

My best friend is getting married, and she asked me to be her bridesmaid. I was so excited until I found out that I wasn’t her first choice. Apparently, one of her original bridesmaids backed out, and she only asked me to fill the spot.

When I confronted her, she admitted that she had other people in mind before me, but that I was still "important" to her. It hurt knowing I was just a backup option. I told her I didn’t want to be a bridesmaid anymore if that’s how she felt. She got upset and said I was making it all about me when it’s her wedding.