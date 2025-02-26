'AITA for refusing to be grateful to the woman who 'took care' of me?'

It didn’t stop there. My grandmother would constantly badmouth me to her sisters and neighbors, painting me as some terrible child. But the worst part? When my uncles were around, things escalated.

Once, I ate a slice of cheese from the fridge, because I was starving, my uncle screamed at me, making me feel like I had committed some horrible crime just for eating. He yelled at me and told me the food was not for me.

As a result, I was locked in a room as punishment just for daring to feed myself. And my mom? I told her, yet she did nothing and told me to be patient because my uncle came from abroad. Mind you I was 8 at the time.