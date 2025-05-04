'AITA for refusing to be the guardian of my sister's children?'

I said, "You've seen how hard it is to care for two traumatized children. Do you think it's easy for me?" Then she dropped the bomb. This was "different" because my nephews are my blood, while my stepchildren are not. I grabbed my things and left.

A week passed. I sent messages, called, no response. This morning she sent a short text saying she felt deeply hurt, needed space to figure out what to do if I wasn't willing to help her. She asked me not to call anymore. I feel guilty but also i feel like she don't understand my position. AITA here?

