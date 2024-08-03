"AITA for refusing to be happy for my ex fiancé or accept his apology?"

Ok-Application5706

First of all, yes I am bitter. I’m over it, but bitter. I (f25) met my ex fiancé when I was 20, through one of my good friends. He is her brother. We dated from 20-23 and got engaged during that time. Prior to us meeting, he had a long term relationship with another girl. I knew about it but he assured me they were done.

Well they weren’t. The day we sent the wedding invitations out, he called it all off. I was devastated and heartbroken like I had never been before, and have never been since. I truly thought that that man was my forever and he just broke it off like nothing. Three weeks later he was back with the first girl.