"AITA for refusing to be in my sisters wedding after she uninvited my boyfriend?"

I (24F) have been with my boyfriend Ryan (26M) for almost 3 years now. We live together and have talked about marriage. My sister Jenna (29F) is getting married in 3 months to her fiance Tom (30M).

When she first got engaged last year, she asked me to be her maid of honor. I was so excited and of course said yes. Ryan was also included in the original guest list and save the dates went out 6 months ago with both our names.

Last week, Jenna called me and awkwardly explained that Ryan was no longer invited to the wedding. I was completely shocked and asked her why. She said that Tom's cousin Megan had dated Ryan for about 2 months like 5 YEARS AGO, before I even knew him. Apparently Megan is still "uncomfortable" around Ryan and Tom's family is pressuring them to uninvite him.