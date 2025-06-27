'AITA for refusing to be my BFF’s baby’s godfather because I don’t think the kid is his?'

He goes, “Yeah, the mad intense one? Why?” I asked if he still talked to her. He said she ghosted him and blocked him about nine months ago. He hadn’t heard from her since. Just assumed she lost interest. Wasn’t fussed.

That’s when I told him: I know her. I know her fiancé Mark. They’ve been together for years. She was not single. And not long after she ghosted him, she got pregnant. Now there’s a baby. He just stared at me. Eventually said: “WTF, man. I had no idea. She swore she wasn’t seeing anyone.” I asked if he thought there was any chance the kid could be his.

He said: “Nah. Can’t be mine, man. I’ve only got one ball.”

Said he took a bad hit playing football years ago. Did proper damage. Doctors told him it was unlikely he’d ever have kids. Not impossible, but “highly unlikely.” Then he added, “Plus I never finished in her, so unless a miracle happened....”