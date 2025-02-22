'AITA if I refuse to be polite to my husband's family anymore?' UPDATED

He once even cut his whole family off for me, for about a year. They managed to needle their way back in and things have remained sour. They blame me for the estrangement. Despite this, I remember my upbringing and the manners my parents instilled in me, and I remain civil and polite around them, which thankfully isn't often.

I just had our first children recently, twins. Through out the pregnancy remarks were made about my having got pregnant with the intent to divorce him and get a huge pay day. Remarks were also made about my weight, my family, my job, everything. Time does not always heal, and I'm still not good enough for them. I've reconciled this, but for the sake of my husband and our new babies, I'd never, say, curse at them or try to ruin their lives.