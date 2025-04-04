'AITA for refusing to be responsible for my husband's CPAP machine after the cat chewed it?'

last night our cat got into our bedroom and chewed on the hose for his CPAP. I didn't know it till we went to bed and husband freaked out. He demanded to know why I wasn't watching his CPAP and why I had "let" it get ruined. Then he decided he wants to lock me and the kids out of our bedroom when he leaves for work every morning. I said absolutely not.

Our second bathroom is only accessible thru the bedroom, all my own things are in the bedroom and that would leave me with out access to any of my things during the day unless I cleared everything out of my room and the second bathroom (which is also where I keep my makeup and other personal items) which to me seems totally unreasonable I told him he should put away his CPAP every morning.