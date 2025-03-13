'AITA for refusing to be a SAHM anymore? My husband claims I'm being 'stuck up.'' UPDATED

He tried to go back on what he said but it was too late. After screaming at me about how hard he worked and everything he did for our family he never said a word about what kind of sacrifice I made so he could have that position. My career, my 401K, social security, and my own freedom.

I just said I’ll never regret the 2 years I got to be home with my babies to raise them. I will always be thankful for the opportunity and our teamwork to make it happen. But I will no longer be a SAHM for him because at this point it feels like a control/ego thing for him and I want to make sure that myself and our kids are always taken care of no matter what.