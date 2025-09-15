'AITA for refusing to be the 'family babysitter' during my cousin’s wedding weekend?'

So my cousin is getting married soon, and the whole family is excited. It’s supposed to be a big deal destination wedding, fancy venue, the works. Everyone’s talking about dresses, speeches, and dancing… and then somehow, I got volunteered as the “official babysitter” for all the little kids in the family.
I’m 26, single, and child-free. I like kids in small doses, but apparently because I’m the “fun cousin” who plays games with them at reunions, my aunt and uncle assumed I’d be totally fine skipping half the wedding events to watch their children. They didn’t even ask, they told me.
I said no. I spent money on my outfit, the hotel, the travel. I want to actually go to the wedding, not sit in a hotel room with five kids hopped up on sugar. My aunt made a face and said I was being “selfish” since I don’t have kids of my own. My mom told me I should “help the family” because I don’t have big responsibilities like everyone else.
Here’s the thing: I already offered to help set up, decorate, and even drive people to and from the airport. I’m not trying to be difficult. I just don’t want to miss the actual wedding I’m paying to attend.
Now half my family is acting like I ruined the vibe. But honestly? I feel like if you want childcare, maybe hire a babysitter instead of trapping me. So, AITA for not wanting to spend my cousin’s wedding weekend running a daycare?
Either_Management813 said:
NTA and they were rude to ask. If the respective parents of these kids can’t be bothered to take turns in shifts to care for their own damn kids, most resorts have staff who are vetted to do child care for a fee. Many also take them places in the resort for kid activities. This is a hill I’d die on.
OP responded:
Exactly! That’s what I was thinking too like, if this resort has a whole spa menu and multiple bars, I’m pretty sure they can also provide childcare if people are willing to pay for it. But nope, apparently I was the ‘free option.’ I didn’t spend all this money to become the discount daycare package.
CantRespond_Berry0-0 said:
NTA. This is why some people now a days say no to having kids at their wedding.
Stand your ground. Stick with your boundaries. It’s THEIR kid(s), they can watch them at the wedding or not go OR hire a babysitter.
OP responded:
Thanks, that’s exactly how I feel. I don’t mind helping out with small stuff, but being told to miss the actual wedding just to babysit felt unfair. I honestly thought “isn’t that what babysitters exist for?” Glad I’m not the only one who thinks it’s weird they assumed I’d give up my whole weekend for this.
newwheels66 said:
Aunt said it. “You don’t have kids of your own.” Correct I don’t have kids of my own. Not my monkeys not my circus.
And Playful_Robot_5599 said:
I'd rather stay home than pay to go to a destination wedding only to be the babysitter.