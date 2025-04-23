'AITA for refusing to become my stepsister's guardian when my stepdad and mom can't? I already agreed to being my brother's.'

I only found out about this when my stepdad mentioned the fact I need to get to know my stepsister better so I can know how to advocate for her better. Because it wouldn't be fair for my brother to get better care because I know him and what he needs.

That's when I was like wth are you talking about and then he brought my mom in and they said they expected me to do it for both. Mom asked me could I honestly just make sure my brother's okay.

I told her yeah because he's my brother and it's a big responsibility that will require me to keep watch over everything and to make sure he's being treated well and staying healthy and will mean being with him when he gets sick and stuff.