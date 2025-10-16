'AITA for refusing to bend my wedding around my neurodivergent's sister's needs?'

When my older sister got married three years ago I ended up being thankful I was stationed in another country (I was in the RCAF at the time). She had a huge, expensive wedding which is normal in our family but watching it on a live stream was enough for me. I was getting a headache when I was hearing about the planning second hand.

My fiancée and don't want that stress. I thought my family would have a problem with us not a having big wedding or only inviting my parents, sister and brother-in-law. But my sister got upset because she wanted to be my fiancée's maid of honour. We aren't even having a maid of honour/best man or wedding party at all.