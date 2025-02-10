'AITA for refusing to block someone when his GF asked me to with no explanation?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to block someone after their girlfriend reached out to me?"

I'm 28f and due to this drama, I feel like I've traveled back in time to HS. I dont necessarily feel like the AH in this equation but I've gotten some mixed opinions on it (I reached out on another social media forum under anonymous to get some unbiased feedback) and well, here I am.

So, I used to be friends with this kid in HS. His name was Alex and he was a grade below me. He dated my best friend for a good majority of our school years and there was nothing aside from a platonic friendship between the both of us. After I graduated we lost touch but continued to have eachother as friends on FB and Instagram.