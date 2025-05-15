'AITA for not bringing my wife to work/social events because she keeps talking about her late child?'

I am prepared to be ripped to shreds for saying this, but I find her behavior annoying and embarrassing. Her talking about her late child is inappropriate and tasteless for a work/social event.

She confronted me today about how she feels disrespected as a wife as I’m refusing to let her join me to parties, so I finally shared my thoughts and told her that her behavior could be perceived as attention-seeking, and her discussing her passed away child is completely unnecessary. Unless she changes her behavior I’m not going to let her come with me.

She did not take that well and started sobbing uncontrollably. She told me she’d rather experience the embarrassment than the trauma that comes with losing a child. She sarcastically told me she’s sorry that her world altering tragedy makes my life inconvenient.