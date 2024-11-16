'AITA for refusing to bring the turkey to someone else’s Thanksgiving?'

They know no one will eat vegan turkey but them. The pie will not be vegan. This seems like a clear “we don’t want to host Thanksgiving” sign to me. ANYHOW, we all signed up for our respective dishes, then the host asked if my spouse and I would want to “bring the turkey.”

There was a long awkward pause with no replies, then I replied that we could not, but that we would bring another appetizer if that would help. No reply, and now it seems like the host is mad.