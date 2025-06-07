'AITA for refusing to buy my son a car after he tormented a kid in his private school about his dad being the janitor?'

I was a bit skeptical. So, after he asked me, I asked him about the allegations with Austin, and this boy either inherited my brain cells or he's just a full on idiot because he confirmed the whole thing. His exact words were, "that charity case needs to know he's in the wrong crowd".

I did not raise this kid to be a bully so I instantly grounded him and made him write an apology letter to Austin and made him send it. Oh you thought I was done boy? Oh hell no. I scheduled a meeting with Austin's dad and the principal.

Austin and my son were also there. I must have counted to 100 by the amount of times I apologized. But I knew my sweet boy wasn't the issue, it's that damn group of incompetent idiots he calls his friends.