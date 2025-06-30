'AITA for refusing to cancel my trip to Europe because my BF's mom is 'dying'?'

I (25F) live with my boyfriend Liam (24M). About a month ago, his mom Tanya began claiming she’s dying of cancer, but no diagnosis has been confirmed. Every hospital visit ends with her being sent home. A nurse even told Liam she might be faking.
It started when she stayed “one night” at our one-bedroom apartment. That turned into a week of chaos. She refused AC and fans (said they hurt her skin) but blow-dried her hair daily. The apartment smelled awful, everything had to be dark and silent, and she constantly demanded help.
She even stormed into our bedroom at 3am asking Liam for massages (we sleep naked so that was awkward). She criticized our Buddhist souvenirs, insisted we hang a cross (I did), and complained non-stop. She suggested we move in with her, an hour from our jobs/school.
I’m a full-time student with two jobs and a 4.0 GPA, and I was falling behind. Liam, who works full-time, switched to remote work (his boss hated this) to care for Tanya. Her health “updates” were always shifting: MRI, canceled surgery, then chemo postponed due to infection, then E. coli. Always a new reason. No clear diagnosis or paperwork.
When her husband David (who funds her lifestyle) was away, she made us go to her house to get her jewelry because she thinks he’ll steal it when she dies (he’s an alcoholic according to her). We were supposed to take her to the ER right after, but we ended up staying 16 hours doing chores. I folded 420 clothing items, cleaned the whole house, and felt like her unpaid maid. Not a single please or thank you.
She was stalling to go to the ER, and when we finally got there at 5 am, she said she’d check herself in, and sent us home. Three hours later, she called again, sobbing for help. She had been rejected by the ER. I suspect she faked it.
Liam and I have both been skipping meals, losing sleep, and falling behind at work to help her. He once said he’s waiting for her to pass away so we can move to Europe. He’s been forced to manage her divorce, lawyer meetings, and funeral prep.
Meanwhile, David *who’s paying the hospital bills and had been kept in the dark about all this) sent Liam aggressive texts like “I call bullshit” and “Don’t show up at my house no more,” then later apologized.
Tanya called again begging for help. But this time, she wanted me, because David is jealous of Liam. I had clearly told Liam I needed that weekend to study for final exams. And going to that house alone seemed sketchy.
Now, I’m planning a 2–3 week Europe trip to see my mom, whom I haven’t seen in over a year. Liam says he supports it but called it “a little selfish.” He’s asked, “If I were dying, would you quit your job to be with me?” and “If it were your mom, would you help her?” I felt pressured to say yes. But truth is, my family wouldn’t lie to me or use me like this.
I love Liam and want to be there for him. But I don’t trust his mom, and this is starting to affect our relationship. AITA for refusing to help Tanya and going home to Europe?
Weary_Minute1583 said:
Since I’m pretty sure she is not sick (at least not physically) you are definitely NTA. It’s time for your BF to get real and tell his mom to set up a family meeting with her oncologist to discuss her treatment and next steps or he’s done. This the normal progression when treating this disease. In and out of ERs is not.
Quiet_Village_1425 said:
Break up. Move out. Go on vacation. Stop dealing with crazy mom and bf.
misseff said:
NTA. I know you love your boyfriend but you need to ask yourself if you're willing to give up your own life for him and his mom, because it's never going to stop. It could stop if he chooses to set boundaries but it doesn't sound like he'll do that.
OP responded:
Thank you. He's assured me multiple times that I'm his priority. If I told him to stay with me instead of going to the hospital, he would. And the only times I'll ever ask him to stay is when I can tell his own health is suffering from it.
He's also ready to move to Europe with me, it's just that he's getting guilt-trippped by his mother. Every time he tries to leave the hospital, she falls to her knees and says stuff like, "God will bless you more if you stay,” “This is our last meal together,” or, “I have no one, I am all alone.” And that's what gets to him.
Recently, he asked me to come to the hospital with him to give him a reason to leave early. When we tried to explain to her that we have an appointment elsewhere, she cut us off and said, "Just go then."
She didn't care for an explanation. When Liam said, "Bye mom, I love you," she just snapped back: "Actions speak louder than words. Don't call me anymore." But then two hours later she calls him and begs for him to come back. I don't get it.
AnniAnnihilation said:
NTA I think you need to have a serious sit down with Liam and suggest his mom get therapy. No one has THAT MANY issues and gets rejected from an ER or has important procedures cancelled and not rescheduled for as soon as possible. She using this as manipulation. Your lives will be permanently on hold until this is dealt with or contact is cut.
OP responded:
That's what I've been worried about since day one. Ever since we invited her to stay "one night," I had a feeling it was going to be months until this gets settled.
I like your advice, however my boyfriend is strictly against therapy. Have kindly suggested it to him in the past with his own issues but he refuses to even consider it. Doubt he'll suggest it to his mom especially since he doesn't think she's manipulating us. I will try though, worst thing that can happen is that he says no. Thank you.
North_Artichoke_6721 said:
NTA. You should go visit your mom. (You can say she needs your help just as much as his mother needs him, if you want to.) If she hasn’t been diagnosed with anything serious, she is unlikely to die in the two weeks that you’re gone. (Obviously things happen to people and there is always a chance that any one of us might die.)
OP responded:
And if she were to die right as I'm overseas, I'd fly back in a heartbeat to be there for my boyfriend. No question. I just feel like I can't stay here and tend to her during my summer break, and get guilt-tripped every day when I could be spending some time with my own family.
It does feel very selfish, but I haven't seen my family in a year and am not sure if it makes me the asshole to leave my boyfriend behind. I wish he could just come with me (and he said he totally would if he had any more PTO, but he used it all on his mom).
javel1 said:
NTA. Why is his family more important than yours? I would tell him that he should move her to assisted living or an apartment and hire help. Let him know that while you love him, you are not lighting your future on fire to help someone who won't help themselves.
OP responded:
We've tried getting her assisted living and hired help but somehow they all refuse to take the gig. Something's always preventing her from getting help and I can't tell if it's true or if she's the one denying help.
Also, I do think that his family should be as important as mine. We see our partnership as a family, meaning his family is, whether I like it or not, my family. So I do think if she was on her deathbed I shouldn't just go on vacation in Europe. I'm only considering it because I don't believe she's that sick, and if she is, then she should get help and not exploit my boyfriend.
fourmode sid:
NTA but YTA for jeopardizing your future.
OP responded:
Thank you. I'm very much trying to avoid that by keeping myself distanced from all that as much as possible.
Odd_Refrigerator18 said:
NTA - does Liam see that she’s faking it or does he genuinely believe her? (not that it really makes a difference) you can not let this effect your life to the point of no return. absolutely keep doing things for yourself and he should too.
And OP responded:
So... I don't think he sees it. I've brought up once that what she's doing is manipulation, and he said that's "a bit harsh." I then asked him if he thinks he's ever been manipulated by his mom and he said:
"Oh, definitely. She's the biggest manipulator I know. But this is different, because she's actually sick so she just really needs me to be with her." So, I think he's a bit in denial. Unless I'm the crazy one and she really is sick. I'd owe the world an apology.