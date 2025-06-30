'AITA for refusing to cancel my trip to Europe because my BF's mom is 'dying'?'

AnniAnnihilation said:

NTA I think you need to have a serious sit down with Liam and suggest his mom get therapy. No one has THAT MANY issues and gets rejected from an ER or has important procedures cancelled and not rescheduled for as soon as possible. She using this as manipulation. Your lives will be permanently on hold until this is dealt with or contact is cut.

OP responded:

That's what I've been worried about since day one. Ever since we invited her to stay "one night," I had a feeling it was going to be months until this gets settled.