"AITA for refusing to cancel a 5-week work trip for my boyfriend and blocking him the day before Valentine’s Day?"

My boyfriend (29M) and I (30F) recently reconnected after being broken up for a few months. The breakup involved a lot of insecurity and trust issues on his end, and me not being able to get over his initial lying about small things but I have never cheated on him or given him a reason to distrust me.

We’ve only been talking again for about a week. I already had a 5-week work trip planned to Texas and California before we reconnected. This trip is important for my career and has been planned for months.

Part of the trip includes 3 days in LA with a close friend. We planned to go out to restaurants and possibly some nightlife. He says I have “no business” going to nightclubs and doesn’t like the idea of me being in that environment.