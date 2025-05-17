'AITA for refusing to change my children's school for husband after his ex wife lost her high paying job?'

Greg and his ex jointly fund their children education too. But Lia lost her job recently and has to downgrade. That means they can't pay for same school. They had to change school. Now he is pressuring me that his kids hate that my children go to bigger international school. And we should change school after summer.

I told him that my kids education can't be compromised and it was clear to us, that we are responsible for our children's school as well as college education. We are fighting a lot on this and he is saying I am being too tough.

He is sleeping in other room. But I won't change anything regarding my children and my ex alone can pay for children education, if I even try to do this and my kids will never forgive me.