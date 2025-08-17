'AITA for refusing to clean out my grandpa’s house 25 years post-death?'

I told my aunt that I can clean out her house when she passes, but asked her to please take care of my grandpa’s house herself. He’s been dead for 25 years and I feel like it’s unfair to have me clean that out too. Especially to have to clean out both her home and my grandpa’s house while juggling my own family of 5.

My aunt told me, “Oh don’t worry about that. It will be so easy for you and you probably will only have to move out a mattress or two.” This is false, as his house is full of his possessions. It also upset me that she seems to have always expected me to do the work.